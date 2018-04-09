        <
          Tee-time bookers: Why your favorite team won't win the Stanley Cup

          Wyshynski's first round storylines (1:02)

          With the NHL's regular season over, Greg Wyshynski breaks down the most intriguing matchups in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs and the lowest-seeded team with the best chance to upset. (1:02)

          1:36 PM ET
          Ben ArledgeESPN.com
            Follow on Twitter

          For a handful of teams, it took the full 82 games to lock down a playoff spot, but the field is set for the 2018 NHL playoffs.

          Any of these 16 teams could be in contention for the Stanley Cup come June, but only one team will win it all. So, what will send the other 15 to the golf course this summer without the sport's ultimate prize?

          No team is perfect, regardless of their dominance, and in a seven-game series, anything can happen. We looked at the underbelly of every playoff team and determined a tee-time booker -- the statistical area that could prove to be its downfall, early exit and, yes, reason for a tee time at the local golf course.

          Here is a look at the numbers-based shortcoming of all 16 playoff-bound teams.

