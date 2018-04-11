Insider

The best part of the NHL's opening round is that there isn't a single series that appears to be a walk in the park. Whether you are using the eye test or digging deep into the numbers, you can make a case for nearly every club to advance. One way to figure out which team might have a deep postseason run in them is by looking at their strengths and weaknesses by position.

After ranking every team's forwards and their defensemen groups, it's time for the men wearing the cool masks. Which netminder is entering the playoffs on a hot streak? Which ones have a strong or weak playoff history? Who could surprise us? We rank them 1-16 here.

2017-18 stat line: 42-13-4, .927 save percentage

Since March 1: 9-4-1, .928 save percentage

It has been an incredible 12 months for Nashville's long-time goaltender. Rinne was magnificent during the Predators' run to the Stanley Cup Final, posting a .930 save percentage and allowing under two goals per game. His follow-up act has included a Vezina Trophy-worthy season and the second best season of his career in save percentage and goals saved above average (GSAA). Rinne may be in his mid-30s, but he's playing as well as ever. The support from the league's best defense gives him a good shot to represent the West again in the Cup Final.