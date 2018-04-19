Insider

As each NHL team is eliminated from playoff contention -- either mathematically or by losing in the postseason -- we'll take a look at why its quest for the Stanley Cup fell short in 2017-18, along with three keys to its offseason and a way-too-early prediction for what 2018-19 will hold.

What went wrong

The Anaheim Ducks finished with a 44-25-13 record for 101 points for one reason: John Gibson, who had his finest season in the NHL, with a .926 save percentage in 60 starts. (Not Vezina Trophy fine, but that's another discussion.)

He was the constant in a season with considerable inconsistency. The Ducks had only three players cross the 80-game threshold, and only one forward: Andrew Cogliano, whose ironman streak ended via a two-game suspension in January. Ryan Getzlaf was limited to 56 games. Ryan Kesler to 44 games. Hampus Lindholm to 69 games. Kevin Bieksa to 59 games. Cam Fowler's injury at the end of the season impacted the Ducks in the postseason. Meanwhile, Corey Perry allegedly played 71 games.

The Ducks looked overwhelmed in their series against the San Jose Sharks. Worse yet, they looked old.