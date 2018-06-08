Insider

As each NHL team is eliminated from playoff contention -- either mathematically, losing in the postseason or winning the Stanley Cup -- we'll take a look at three keys to its offseason and a way-too-early prediction for what 2018-19 will hold.

What went right

This was the year where there were no expectations for the Washington Capitals.

Editor's Picks 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs Central: Schedule, scores, highlights From the first round all the way through the Stanley Cup Final, ESPN has you covered. Check out the full picture and coverage on each team.

Keys to the offseason for all 31 NHL teams Only one NHL team gets to raise the Stanley Cup in June. The rest will be working hard this summer to get there at the end of next season. 1 Related

No Presidents' Trophy as a burden. No hoopla entering the playoffs. Even GM Brian MacLellan tempered the mood, telling reporters last offseason that the Caps were wading through "the same kind of hangover" champions endure -- without actually winning a championship.

So of course this was the year that the Caps finally got over the hump. Perhaps it would have been a success just to oust the Pittsburgh Penguins from the playoffs. But Alex Ovechkin, in his 13th season, finally made it all the way. The Capitals, at long last, are Stanley Cup champions.