Insider

Beyond the first round, there are very few playoff series where one team is heavily favored.

This year, that is especially true. All four of the upcoming conference semifinal series fall into "too close to call" territory. The edge in each series will be determined by things such as matchups, goaltending and which big-time players step up when called upon.

With that said, let's have a look at some of the numbers that tell us how each series could play out.