Insider

As each NHL team is eliminated from playoff contention -- either mathematically or by losing in the postseason -- we'll take a look at why its quest for the Stanley Cup fell short in 2017-18, along with three keys to its offseason and a way-too-early prediction for what 2018-19 will hold.

What went wrong

Editor's Picks Keys to the offseason for all 31 NHL teams Only one NHL team gets to raise the Stanley Cup in June. The rest will be working hard this summer to get there at the end of next season.

2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs Central: Schedule, scores, highlights From the first round all the way through the Stanley Cup Final, ESPN has you covered. Check out the full picture and coverage on each team. 1 Related

The San Jose Sharks finished 45-27-10 (100 points) in the regular season, an improvement year to year. They averaged 3.01 goals per game, also an improvement. They swept the Anaheim Ducks out of the playoffs in a convincing first-round victory.

Sure, Joe Thornton was feeling his age, and the defense wasn't as sturdy as it was last season. But things were going pretty well ... until the Vegas Golden Knights happened.

What went wrong in the Sharks' season?

They had the misfortune of playing the league's unlikeliest juggernaut, whose speed and depth and Marc-Andre Fleury and general magic were simply too much for San Jose to overcome.