Based on regular season results, there are no underdogs in the conference finals.

The division winners in the Eastern Conference will battle for a spot in the Cup Final, while the Central's second place team matches against the Pacific's winner in the Western Conference.

But if you dig a little deeper, there are two clubs with storylines that could result in plenty of drama over the next two rounds. The Washington Capitals are looking to make their first Stanley Cup Final appearance in the Alex Ovechkin era, and the Vegas Golden Knights could earn a shot at a championship in their first season as a franchise. Both teams, however, are facing uphill battles to make history.

Let's have a look at how the Capitals and Golden Knights match up against the Tampa Bay Lightning and Winnipeg Jets with a trip to the Cup Final on the line.