          Conference final crease ratings: Ranking the starting goalies

          In his 10 playoff starts this season, Marc-Andre Fleury has an absurd .951 save percentage and a 1.53 goals-against average. AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker
          9:00 AM ET
          • Ben ArledgeESPN.com
          To put it simply, any of the remaining four starting goalies have the ability to steal a series. The margin between each goaltender in the power rankings is razor thin, especially after the top spot.

          We've witnessed a downright historic run from Marc-Andre Fleury, the steady play of Connor Hellebuyck, a re-energized turnaround from Andrei Vasilevskiy and a bench-to-starter reemergence of Braden Holtby. There really isn't a weak link in this group of goalies.

          Here's a look at how the goaltenders in the conference finals stack up:

          1. Marc-Andre Fleury, Vegas Golden Knights

