To put it simply, any of the remaining four starting goalies have the ability to steal a series. The margin between each goaltender in the power rankings is razor thin, especially after the top spot.

We've witnessed a downright historic run from Marc-Andre Fleury, the steady play of Connor Hellebuyck, a re-energized turnaround from Andrei Vasilevskiy and a bench-to-starter reemergence of Braden Holtby. There really isn't a weak link in this group of goalies.

Here's a look at how the goaltenders in the conference finals stack up: