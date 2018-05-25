        <
        >
          Insider

          Key matchups for the Stanley Cup Final

          Reilly Smith and Brayden McNabb will be key matchup players in the Stanley Cup Final. Ethan Miller/Getty Images
          1:00 PM ET
          • Rob VollmanSpecial to ESPN.com
            Close
              Hockey analytics pioneer Rob Vollman is ESPN Insider's armchair GM, exploring how modern statistics can inform front-office decisions.
            Follow on Twitter

          One key matchup could make the difference in a tightly matched Stanley Cup Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals. Each team seeks to win the first Stanley Cup in franchise history, though the Capitals had a 42-season head start.

          For Vegas, top defensive players like Brayden McNabb will have to find a way to shut down the postseason's top scorers, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Alex Ovechkin, while the Capitals shutdown defenseman Matt Niskanen and top two-way forwards Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie will try contend with key members of the Golden Knights like Jonathan Marchessault, William Karlsson and James Neal.

          Who will prevail? Let's shed some light on this question by looking at the underlying numbers behind five pivotal matchups.

          Alex Ovechkin vs. Reilly Smith

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices