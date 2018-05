Insider

The Golden Knights' improbable run to the Stanley Cup finals continues after their series win against the Winnipeg Jets. Watch "Quest for the Stanley Cup" on ESPN+ and streaming exclusively on the ESPN App. (1:00)

The Washington Capitals and Vegas Golden Knights are far from the teams anyone would have guessed would represent the Eastern and Western Conferences in the Stanley Cup Final when the regular season began, but you would be hard pressed to find a more entertaining combination of teams. Washington has reversed its trend of postseason meltdowns, while Vegas is playing for history.

How could each team end up raising the Stanley Cup? Let's have a look ...