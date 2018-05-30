        <
        >
          Insider

          Best bets for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final

          Braden Holtby's big save in the closing minutes of Game 2 helped Washington win a close one and keep the game under 5.5 total goals. AP Photo/John Locher
          2:47 PM ET
          • Greg Wyshynski
          • Ben Arledge
            Close

            Ben Arledge

            ESPN.com
              Editor for fantasy, chalk and NHL, as well as a contributing hockey writer. Previously with ESPN The Magazine. Joined ESPN in 2012 after graduating from Colgate University.
            Follow on Twitter

          The Washington Capitals evened the series with a big 3-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday night. Braden Holtby made a huge save inside the final two minutes, and Alex Ovechkin tallied the first Final goal of his career. The series heads east to Capital One Arena now for Game 3.

          Here are some of the best bets for Game 3 from Greg Wyshynski and Ben Arledge.

          Note: All odds via Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook as of June 1.

          Vegas Golden Knights at Washington Capitals

          Saturday at 8 p.m. ET in Washington D.C.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices