          Best bets for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final

          Amber Searls/USA TODAY Sports
          10:33 AM ET
          • Greg Wyshynski
          • Ben Arledge
          The Washington Capitals are up 2-1 in the series, with Game 4 against the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday night. Can Vegas climb back into the series, or is the Cinderella story closing in on its end?

          Here are some of the best bets for Game 4 from Greg Wyshynski and Ben Arledge.

          Note: All odds via Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook as of June 4.

          Vegas Golden Knights (+115) at Washington Capitals (-125)

          Over/under: 5.5 goals

          Monday at 8 p.m. ET in Washington D.C.

          Wyshynski: It's fairly obvious the Capitals are as locked in

