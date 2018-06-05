NHL draft prospect risers and fallers

Insider

Coming out of the NHL scouting combine, there remains very little consensus on how things will go after Rasmus Dahlin is selected No. 1 overall. The differing opinions on players throughout the first and second rounds in particular make for a very interesting and exciting draft with very little predictability.

It also makes it difficult to identify players who fit into the specific categories on this list. I took a look at players I've moved up on my own draft board, but also cross referenced with scouting services and various team scouts to mix in some other opinions with my own. In addition to the risers and fallers, I also pointed out a few wild-card players who have either been all over the map or jumped up later in the process. In some cases, those can be the more interesting players in the draft.

Here's a look at players trending up, down and everywhere in between.

Risers

Vitali Kravtsov