        <
        >
          Insider

          A look at 20 intriguing late-round 2018 NHL draft prospects

          Nico Gross is a superb defender, but his lack of offensive upside might pull him down into the later rounds of the 2018 NHL draft. Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images
          9:03 AM ET
          • Chris PetersSpecial to ESPN
            Close
              Chris Peters is ESPN's NHL draft and prospects analyst. The Chicago native previously covered the NHL for CBSSports.com and founded the popular independent blog UnitedStatesofHockey.com where he covered the game at all levels since 2010.
            Follow on Twitter

          Value can definitely be found in the late rounds. There are a handful of such players who I find particularly interesting this season for various reasons, and I would view them all as good options in the later rounds of the draft. None of them makes my top-80 rankings, but each player offers some potential for teams seeking late value.

          Here's 20 of the more intriguing late-round prospects in this year's draft class.

          Tyler Madden, C, Tri-City (USHL)
          Age: 18 | Shoot: R | Ht: 5-11 | Wt: 152
          50 GP | 15 G | 19 A

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices