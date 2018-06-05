Insider

Value can definitely be found in the late rounds. There are a handful of such players who I find particularly interesting this season for various reasons, and I would view them all as good options in the later rounds of the draft. None of them makes my top-80 rankings, but each player offers some potential for teams seeking late value.

Here's 20 of the more intriguing late-round prospects in this year's draft class.

Tyler Madden, C, Tri-City (USHL)

Age: 18 | Shoot: R | Ht: 5-11 | Wt: 152

50 GP | 15 G | 19 A