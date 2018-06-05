        <
          Counting down the top 80 prospects in the 2018 NHL draft: Ranking Nos. 61-80

          Aidan Dudas has good speed, making up for his smaller size and helping put him in our top 80 draft rankings. Dennis Pajot/Getty Images
          • Chris PetersSpecial to ESPN
              Chris Peters is ESPN's NHL draft and prospects analyst. The Chicago native previously covered the NHL for CBSSports.com and founded the popular independent blog UnitedStatesofHockey.com where he covered the game at all levels since 2010.
          After a year traveling around to various rinks in towns across the United States and Canada, hours of video sessions and reading prospect-related news, and making calls around the scouting community, it's time to drop my final big board of the 2018 NHL draft season, ranking the top 80 draft-eligible players.

          As you're going to hear a lot, there's not much consensus about who will end up where. Once we start getting to the third round, you might start seeing lesser-skilled picks who offer a good fit or play a style that fits into a team's philosophy.

          Since I'm not drafting for a specific team, my focus is to slot the players more traditionally and identify the players with the best long-term potential of reaching the NHL. Once we get outside the top 60, including the following 20 names, my confidence level in the prospects drops a bit, but pro ceilings are there nonetheless. As always, if you'd like more insight into my process, you can always hit me up on Twitter.

          Here's a look at the prospects I have ranked No. 61-80 on my draft board. The remaining 60 ranked players will follow this week, 20 per day.

          61. Jack Drury, C, Waterloo (USHL)
          Age: 18 | Shoot: L | Ht: 5-11 | Wt: 175
          56 GP | 24 G | 41 A

