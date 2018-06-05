Insider

It's always a little more fun to write about the top prospects in the NHL draft. These are the guys I've obviously seen the most and have the best read on, based on my own viewings and conversations with scouts.

The top end of this class is of a particularly high quality. The players ranked No. 1-10 on this list are impact prospects who are instantly going to make their team's systems better. As you go further down the draft board, there is less separation. The gap between those top 10 and everyone else is fairly wide at this point, but the skill level available among the top 50 or so is of a higher quality.

Without further ado, here's my top 20 prospects in the draft class.

1. Rasmus Dahlin, D, Frolunda (Sweden)

Age: 18 | Shoot: L | Ht: 6-2 | Wt: 181

41 GP | 7 G | 13 A