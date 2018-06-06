The Washington Capitals poured on the offense in Game 4, rolling to a 6-2 win and taking a 3-1 series lead. The Caps are now just one win away from hoisting the Stanley Cup. Will Alex Ovechkin and his team get it done on the road Thursday, or will Marc-Andre Fleury and the Vegas Golden Knights make a stand and force a Game 6?
Here are some of the best bets for Game 5 from Greg Wyshynski and Ben Arledge.
Note: All odds via Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook as of June 6.
Washington Capitals (+132) at Vegas Golden Knights (-145)
Thursday at 8 p.m. ET in Las Vegas
Spread: Golden Knights -1.5
Over/under: 5.5 total goals