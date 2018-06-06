        <
        >
          Insider

          Best bets for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final

          The Washington Capitals lead the Stanley Cup Final 3-1. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
          4:09 PM ET
          • Greg Wyshynski
          • Ben Arledge
            Close

            Ben Arledge

            ESPN.com
              Editor for fantasy, chalk and NHL, as well as a contributing hockey writer. Previously with ESPN The Magazine. Joined ESPN in 2012 after graduating from Colgate University.
            Follow on Twitter

          The Washington Capitals poured on the offense in Game 4, rolling to a 6-2 win and taking a 3-1 series lead. The Caps are now just one win away from hoisting the Stanley Cup. Will Alex Ovechkin and his team get it done on the road Thursday, or will Marc-Andre Fleury and the Vegas Golden Knights make a stand and force a Game 6?

          Here are some of the best bets for Game 5 from Greg Wyshynski and Ben Arledge.

          Note: All odds via Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook as of June 6.

          Washington Capitals (+132) at Vegas Golden Knights (-145)

          Thursday at 8 p.m. ET in Las Vegas
          Spread: Golden Knights -1.5
          Over/under: 5.5 total goals

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices