Insider

The moment of truth is finally here for scouting staffs and humble prospect writers like myself. I can't recall a draft board with as many possibilities as we have in the 2018 NHL draft. Each team has finalized its list, but the draft outlook is far from settled.

In speaking with scouts over the weeks leading up to Friday's draft in Dallas, no one seems to have a great sense of what the others are doing. That makes the practice of putting a mock draft together all the more difficult. Some teams very well could go need over best player available this year because there is not a ton of separation in a very deep group. That is especially true after the top 10. Expect the unexpected is the mantra. Everything is on the table.

So let's mock the first round one last time. Here's a look at my best estimation of what Day 1 will look like.

1. Buffalo Sabres: Rasmus Dahlin, D, Frolunda (Sweden)

Draft board ranking: No. 1