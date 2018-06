Insider

All 31 NHL teams are quite busy this weekend as they prepare for the 2018 NHL draft. What's going on behind the scenes? Our NHL reporters and insiders -- Greg Wyshynski, Emily Kaplan and Chris Peters -- have their ears to the ground in Dallas.

Here's a look at what we're hearing on the draft floor regarding draft pick preferences, players jumping up boards or sliding down, players on the move, teams trading up or down and more. This file will be updated and expanded throughout draft weekend.

Prospect buzz