Insider

The draft has arrived. Follow along with us as we provide live analysis to every pick of Friday night's first round, including a look into the scouting notebook and a glimpse at how each player fits with his new NHL team.

For more analysis, be sure to check out out in-depth top 80 prospect rankings and more on our draft landing page.

Let's get into it. With the first pick of the 2018 NHL draft, the Buffalo Sabres select...

1. Buffalo Sabres: Rasmus Dahlin, D, Frolunda (Sweden)

Draft board ranking: 1

Age: 18 | Shoots: L | Ht: 6-2 | Wt: 181 | Nat: SWE

41 GP | 7 G | 13 A

Scouting report: