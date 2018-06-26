        <
          NHL free agency: All-value, all-risk teams for 2018

          Patrick Maroon is headed for unrestricted free agency. Does he make the list of great values or risky options? Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
          8:10 AM ET
          • Rob VollmanSpecial to ESPN.com
              Hockey analytics pioneer Rob Vollman is ESPN Insider's armchair GM, exploring how modern statistics can inform front-office decisions.
          The free agent season that begins every year on July 1 can be a high-risk, high-reward situation. For some teams, it marks the date when they acquired the final few key pieces that guided them to Stanley Cup contention; for others, it's the day they locked themselves into a long-term cap prison of their own making.

          Hockey analytics can help provide an interesting perspective on which players might be value-priced additions, and which signings may ultimately prove regrettable. By incorporating age, past results, projected cap hit and a player's usage into a statistical model, we have built an All-Value Team and an All-Risk Team composed of the players most likely to find themselves in one category or the other.

          Click here for a peak at the methodology used in coming up with the predicted contract and expected value for each player. Let's start off with the All-Value Team:

