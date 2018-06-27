Which teams just drafted their new No. 1 prospect?

Insider

There was a high likelihood that teams that picked early enough were going to come out of the 2018 NHL draft with their new No. 1 prospect. The way things shook out, I think there were even a few more than I expected.

There were also a few teams that added the player who likely becomes their second-best prospect, including the Vancouver Canucks, who already boast Elias Pettersson in their system and now have Quinn Hughes, too. I think Vitali Kravtsov also slots immediately behind Filip Chytil and just ahead of Lias Andersson in the New York Rangers' system. Meanwhile, Barrett Hayton may have been a bit of a reach at No. 5, but I wouldn't put him too far behind Dylan Strome -- yes, I still believe in his NHL upside -- on the Arizona Coyotes' prospect depth chart. Those are just a few examples.

Here's a look at the players who will be the new golden boys of their teams' respective futures.

Buffalo Sabres: Rasmus Dahlin, D