        <
        >
          Insider

          Which teams just drafted their new No. 1 prospect?

          No. 2 overall pick Andrei Svechnikov immediately becomes the top prospect in the Carolina Hurricanes' system. Jaylynn Nash/Icon Sportswire
          10:10 AM ET
          • Chris PetersSpecial to ESPN
            Close
              Chris Peters is ESPN's NHL draft and prospects analyst. The Chicago native previously covered the NHL for CBSSports.com and founded the popular independent blog UnitedStatesofHockey.com where he covered the game at all levels since 2010.
            Follow on Twitter

          There was a high likelihood that teams that picked early enough were going to come out of the 2018 NHL draft with their new No. 1 prospect. The way things shook out, I think there were even a few more than I expected.

          There were also a few teams that added the player who likely becomes their second-best prospect, including the Vancouver Canucks, who already boast Elias Pettersson in their system and now have Quinn Hughes, too. I think Vitali Kravtsov also slots immediately behind Filip Chytil and just ahead of Lias Andersson in the New York Rangers' system. Meanwhile, Barrett Hayton may have been a bit of a reach at No. 5, but I wouldn't put him too far behind Dylan Strome -- yes, I still believe in his NHL upside -- on the Arizona Coyotes' prospect depth chart. Those are just a few examples.

          Here's a look at the players who will be the new golden boys of their teams' respective futures.

          Buffalo Sabres: Rasmus Dahlin, D

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices