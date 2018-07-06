Insider

With the draft in the rearview mirror and the dust mostly settled on free agency, teams are assessing trade options as a last shot at significantly improving their situations before the 2018-19 season begins.

On free agency's opening day, one of the top names in trade rumors went off the board, as the Buffalo Sabres dealt Ryan O'Reilly to the St. Louis Blues. Now it appears that superstar defenseman Erik Karlsson will be the next star to be moved, with rumors swirling about his possibly heading to Tampa Bay.

Which other top players could be part of impact trades around the league? Which teams are looking to buy? Let's have a look.