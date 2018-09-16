        <
        >
          Get ESPN+

          Ranking all 31 NHL prospect pipelines

          Where does the Hurricanes' prospect system rank with the talent of Andrei Svechnikov? Greg Thompson/Icon Sportswire
          8:11 AM ET
          • Chris PetersSpecial to ESPN
            Close
              Chris Peters is ESPN's NHL draft and prospects analyst. The Chicago native previously covered the NHL for CBSSports.com and founded the popular independent blog UnitedStatesofHockey.com where he covered the game at all levels since 2010.
            Follow on Twitter

          The beauty -- and perhaps the curse -- of ranking NHL prospect systems is the massive amount of fluctuation even just one year can cause. It has a lot to do with players reaching the NHL very quickly more regularly, with the rising talent and the affordable cap hits making too easy a combination for NHL teams to pass up.

          When ranking teams' systems, there are a number of things I look at. First is the number of potential A-level prospects they have -- players with the best chance to play a significant role, be it as a top-six forward, top-four defenseman or starting goaltender. Next I look at that second tier, thinking of players who have at least a good shot of becoming everyday NHLers but project less comfortably as a major-impact prospect. Lastly, on teams that I view as close in the first two categories, overall prospect depth plays a big role.

          Along with the rankings below, be sure to check out of the division-by-division pipeline reports for further team breakdowns.

          Atlantic | Metropolitan | Central | Pacific

          1. Buffalo Sabres

          Top prospect: Rasmus Dahlin, D

          Having the No. 1 prospect in hockey with Dahlin and another top-five talent in Casey Mittelstadt gives the Sabres a head start on most other franchises, but there is also decent depth with potential NHL talent at every position. When a team goes into rebuild mode, this is the kind of prospect pool it'd hope to have. Read more

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices