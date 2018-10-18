        <
        >
          Get ESPN+

          Chris Peters' top 100 NHL prospects: Nos. 1-50

          Where does Filip Zadina, the Red Wings' new young offensive star, rank in the top 100 NHL prospects? Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire
          8:00 AM ET
          • Chris PetersSpecial to ESPN
            Close
              Chris Peters is ESPN's NHL draft and prospects analyst. The Chicago native previously covered the NHL for CBSSports.com and founded the popular independent blog UnitedStatesofHockey.com where he covered the game at all levels since 2010.
            Follow on Twitter

          The 2018-19 NHL season is just underway, and regardless of how your favorite team came out of the gates, there is plenty to be excited about going forward. Here is my ranking of Nos. 1-50 of the top NHL prospects right now. Click here for Nos. 51-100.

          Note: To be included, the prospect must still have Calder Trophy eligibility and be 24 years old or younger.

          Nos. 51-100

          1. Rasmus Dahlin, D, Buffalo Sabres

          There isn't a ton to break down here. Dahlin is one of the best defensive prospects to come into the NHL in some time and is going to be a force. He is growing more and more comfortable in the NHL every day. From his skating to his puck skills to his aggressiveness in the physical game, Dahlin is fitting right in and giving Sabres fans something to salivate over.

          2. Andrei Svechnikov, RW, Carolina Hurricanes

          A natural goal-scoring talent with power and explosiveness in his game, Svechnikov can beat defenders and goalies a variety of ways. He's such a pure shooter that it doesn't matter if a pass is in his skates or he's at a tough angle. The kid just knows how to score goals. That's why he had 40 in 44 games last season. Svechnikov has also learned at a young age how to use his body to protect the puck. We have to manage expectations for 18-year-olds when they start right away in the league, but Svechnikov should be a 30-or-better goal scorer in the NHL on a semiannual basis.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices