The 2018-19 NHL season is just underway, and regardless of how your favorite team came out of the gates, there is plenty to be excited about going forward. Here is my ranking of Nos. 1-50 of the top NHL prospects right now. Click here for Nos. 51-100.

Note: To be included, the prospect must still have Calder Trophy eligibility and be 24 years old or younger.

There isn't a ton to break down here. Dahlin is one of the best defensive prospects to come into the NHL in some time and is going to be a force. He is growing more and more comfortable in the NHL every day. From his skating to his puck skills to his aggressiveness in the physical game, Dahlin is fitting right in and giving Sabres fans something to salivate over.

A natural goal-scoring talent with power and explosiveness in his game, Svechnikov can beat defenders and goalies a variety of ways. He's such a pure shooter that it doesn't matter if a pass is in his skates or he's at a tough angle. The kid just knows how to score goals. That's why he had 40 in 44 games last season. Svechnikov has also learned at a young age how to use his body to protect the puck. We have to manage expectations for 18-year-olds when they start right away in the league, but Svechnikov should be a 30-or-better goal scorer in the NHL on a semiannual basis.