The 2018-19 NHL season is just underway, and regardless of how your favorite team came out of the gates, there is plenty to be excited about going forward. Here is my ranking of Nos. 51-100 of the top NHL prospects right now, and be sure to check out the top 50 as well.

Note: To be included, the prospect must still have Calder Trophy eligibility and be 24 years old or younger.

The positive steps Rasmussen took over the past season despite dealing with injuries were rather notable. He looked like a different player during Tri-City's playoff run, in which he had 33 points in 14 WHL postseason contests. I think his skating is better, and he's playing smarter, too. I still think he can refine his hands even more to maximize his potential, but the Red Wings had every reason to give him a long look, at least to start the season. He's going to physically dominate junior if the team decides to send him back, as he's just a massive human, but Detroit has continually put him in its lineup and is giving him every opportunity to stick. Can Rasmussen become a top-six center down the line? I'm still not entirely sold, but I think he's trending in the right direction.

Miller became one of my 2018 draft-year favorites, and after witnessing his first NCAA weekend with Wisconsin last week, you can already see him taking the next steps. What I loved about Miller's game is that he had been a defenseman for only three years but had taken to the position so easily and seamlessly that it made me wonder where he can go next. I think his ceiling is enormous. With his size and strength, he has an advantage, but now we're seeing him figure out how to use his skills more and be more involved offensively. He's already an all-situations player for a prestige program in college hockey, and he should only get better under the tutelage of former NHL coach Tony Granato and former NHL defenseman Mark Osiecki. I think Miller is going to be a big-time riser.