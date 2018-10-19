Rasmus Dahlin hadn't even played a single NHL game before the Jack Hughes hype train started roaring down the tracks. It hasn't stopped and won't stop for a while. So with our top 100 NHL prospects list coming out this week, I wanted to dive into the next, next one and see where scouts thought Hughes would hypothetically fit into the top 100 list if he were eligible. (You can jump on the hype train and watch the phenom forward on ESPN+ on Monday, as his U18 USA team plays Dartmouth at 7 p.m. ET).

