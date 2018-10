We are less than a month through the NHL schedule, and most teams are just approaching double-digit games played. But based on a number of factors, including circumstances, ice time, shot metrics and a touch of common sense, we can already spot trends of players on the rise and others whose slow starts are likely to become down years.

Let's have a look at one player from each Eastern Conference team who is on his way to more success and another who could be in for an extended slump.