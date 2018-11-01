        <
        >
          Small-sample stars of the NHL: Who can keep it up?

          Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly is tied for the NHL lead in points by a defenseman thus far, with 15 in 12 games. Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images
          10:49 AM ET

          Whether you are an NHL general manager or just trying to manage your fantasy hockey roster, one of the best skills you can have is the ability to determine whether a player's success is small-sample luck or a trend that will carry throughout an entire season.

          Through the first month of the season, we have seen some spectacular starts to 2018-19 by superstar scorers like Connor McDavid, Evgeni Malkin and Patrick Kane. Because of their histories, it doesn't take much effort to figure out that these Hart Trophy-caliber players will keep on trucking through the winter and spring. But there are a number of players whose blazing hot starts are much more questionable based on their past performances.

          Let's have a look at five small-sample stars with bright seasons ahead, and five others who are likely to slow down soon:

