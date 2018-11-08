        <
        >
          Get ESPN+

          Fix-it shop: How struggling NHL teams can get back in the race

          Can Dustin Brown and the Kings get back into the playoff mix? Juan Ocampo/NHLI via Getty Images
          10:54 AM ET

          Every season there are teams who get things turned around after a rough start. On November 8, 2017, the Anaheim Ducks and Minnesota Wild were 12th and 13th, respectively, in the Western Conference and the St. Louis Blues were 12-3-1. By the end of the season, the Ducks and Wild were in the postseason and the Blues were golfing. On that same day, Boston was a mediocre 6-5-1 and ended up finishing 50-20-12.

          Many teams at the bottom, however, did not have those types of turnarounds. Clubs like Arizona, Edmonton, Montreal and Buffalo started slow and never recovered.

          Which teams will kick things into gear soon? What factors will determine whether this year's bottom feeders stay down or rise up? Let's have a look at each team who is currently at or under one standings point per game, and how they can get back in the race.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices