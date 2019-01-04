NHL teams poised for a second-half surge

At the midpoint of the NHL season, teams are beginning to assess their chances at making the postseason and preparing to make decisions about whether to buy, sell or stand pat at the trade deadline.

While every team that is on the outside of the playoff race has some sort of shot at a comeback, certain clubs are a lot closer than others at making a push. Let's have a look at which teams have the best shot at unseating a current playoff team, and how they might make a push during the second half of the campaign.