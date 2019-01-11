        <
          NHL players due for a bounce-back or regression for all 31 teams

          Derick Brassard hasn't been able to produce for the Penguins like he did for other NHL clubs. Will that change in the second half of the 2018-19 season? Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire
          11:57 AM ET

          We have reached the point in the NHL season in which all 31 teams have played at least half of their games. While it may seem like we have a good sense of how things will play out, one factor that can reshape the playoff races is the fortune of players changing in the final 40-something games.

          Which top scorers could fade back to the pack? Which players could heat up and help their teams compete during the home stretch? Which numbers point to future trends? Let's have a look at a bounce-back or regression candidate for every club.

          Metropolitan Division

          Washington Capitals

          Bounce-back candidate: Evgeny Kuznetsov

          Key stat: 6.9 shooting percentage

          While the Capitals' star center is humming along at around a point-per-game pace, he has even more to give. In the previous three seasons, Kuznetsov has scored on 12.0 percent of shots, and averaged more than 20 goals per season. In 2018-19, he has just seven tallies. With a career-high rate in shots per game, the bounces are bound to go his way soon.

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Bounce-back candidate: Derick Brassard

          Key stat: 13 points in 34 games

          With just 21 points in 48 games since joining the Penguins in a trade last season, it hasn't been a smooth ride for the former Blue Jacket, Ranger and Senator, but things simply can't stay this bad for much longer. He's been playing alongside dynamic scorer Phil Kessel, which could help Brassard's currently career-low on-ice shooting percentage.

