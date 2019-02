The Penguins landed two useful forwards and moved Derick Brassard off the books. Here's how both GMs did in the swap.

The deal:

Penguins get: C Nick Bjugstad, C Jared McCann

Panthers get: C Derick Brassard, C Riley Sheahan, 2019 second-round pick, two 2019 fourth-round picks (Pittsburgh's and Minnesota's)