The deals made at the NHL trade deadline will shape the way the rest of the season plays out. Everything from blockbusters to under-the-radar trades can make all the difference come playoff time.

Here's a look at every team's current trade-deadline state and their most pressing question as they head into the final days before the deadline.

Note: Read through all 31 teams, or click below to skip ahead to your favorite:

Cap space: $1.9 million

Will the Ducks go into rebuild mode?

They might still have enough pieces to revamp the roster and compete for the playoffs next season in what are likely the final years of Ryan Getzlaf's career, but they do not have enough in the tank right now to get back in the race. We will find out whether they want to go into a full rebuild if players like Adam Henrique or Cam Fowler are traded.

Cap space: $30.5 million

Should Arizona be on the hunt for a goaltender?

The Coyotes have taken a step forward this season despite a rash of injuries. As they hang just outside the playoff race, there is an argument for chasing a goaltender, especially with numerous experienced goalies on the rental market. Taking a low-risk swing at someone like Cam Talbot in hopes of him bouncing back could be a smart play. Arizona should hope to be done with its years of selling off at the deadline.