Playoff, Stanley Cup chances for six streaking teams

With the trade deadline looming on Feb. 25, there are a handful of teams who have made a mad rush back into the playoff race by catching fire since the start of 2019.

The question facing each team: Should they believe in their recent hot streaks or be cautious about letting a few good weeks influence decisions down the stretch?

Let's have a look at six clubs who have jumped up in the standings since January 1, and whether they should be considered Cup contenders, fringe playoff teams or flashes in the pan.