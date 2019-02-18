Each week, this column will highlight news for NHL prospects and 2019 draft-eligible players, with a close eye on U.S. men's college hockey, and share some thoughts from recent prospect viewings as we look ahead to June's 2019 NHL draft.

On Friday, we dissected the race for the No. 1 pick between Kakko and Jack Hughes, with scouts still professing their belief that Hughes remains largely the consensus top prospect for 2019. Well, maybe he reads ESPN. Kakko promptly went off this weekend. He had a goal and an assist against Tappara that same day and then netted his first professional hat trick on Saturday against Lukko.

Kakko has six points in his past three games and now has 29 on the season, including 16 goals. It is looking like Kakko is going to rather comfortably surpass Patrik Laine's draft-season (2016) totals of 33 points and 17 goals. The goal-scoring element is one of the things that allows Kakko to stand apart from Hughes a bit. He has a good release and a heavier shot, and he's pretty sneaky. In his hat trick this weekend, he was taking shots from distance with the goalie barely moving before it was by him.

Prospect notes

Kirill Kaprizov, LW/RW, CSKA Moskva (KHL)