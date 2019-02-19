        <
        >
          Get ESPN+

          NHL trade grades for the 2018-19 season

          Richard Lautens/Toronto Star via Getty Images
          10:10 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          We grade all the big trades for the 2018-19 season, beginning with the summer moves sending Jeff Skinner, Max Pacioretty and Erik Karlsson to new homes, right up until the Feb. 25 deadline.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices