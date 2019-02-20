Goalie trade market: Who is on the move, and where

This year's trade deadline offers one of the best crops of available goaltending talent in recent memory. At least one former Vezina Trophy winner is thought to be on the table, and a handful of more-than-adequate starting goalie options could be on the move.

In fact, the shuffling started during the weekend, with Cam Talbot moving east to the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for Anthony Stolarz. Let's take a turn through the remaining pack and identify how likely each goaltender is to move and where they could land when the NHL trade deadline strikes on Monday.

Along with Artemi Panarin, Bobrovsky has long been discussed as a potential trade piece for Columbus as a pending free agent. The 30-year-old two-time Vezina winner hasn't necessarily been his best this season, holding just a .904 save percentage, 2.88 goals-against average and some subpar advanced numbers, but there's still plenty in the tank. There's also his no-move clause, although he's reportedly willing to waive it.

So where will he end up? Well, a wrench in the process is the Blue Jackets clinging to third place in the Metropolitan Division. Even though they might lose Bobrovsky in a few months for nothing, there's a good chance Columbus stands pat as it pursues the playoffs. But if he were to go anywhere, the Calgary Flames make the most sense. Currently leading the West, the Flames have it all together outside of the goal crease. And while David Rittich has somewhat surprisingly impressed as Mike Smith declines, Calgary would welcome someone with Bobrovsky's pedigree. A move for the veteran Russian would instantly push the Flames over the top.