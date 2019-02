The Columbus Blue Jackets made the biggest trade of deadline season to date, adding Matt Duchene for their playoff push. And Jarmo Kekalainen did it without giving up top prospect Emil Bemstrom in return to the Ottawa Senators. We grade both general managers on the swap.

The deal:

Blue Jackets get: C Matt Duchene, D Julius Bergman

Senators get: F Vitaly Abramov, F Jonathan Davidsson, 2019 first-round pick (top-three protected), conditional 2020 first-round pick (if Duchene re-signs with Columbus)

Blue Jackets: A-