The Washington Capitals landed perhaps the best rental defensemen on the market in Nick Jensen, but Detroit Red Wings GM Ken Holland looks good after this one too, landing a young blueliner in return as well as a second-round pick in 2020.

The deal:

Capitals get: D Nick Jensen, 2019 fifth-round pick (BUF)

Red Wings get: D Madison Bowey, 2020 second-round pick

Capitals: A-