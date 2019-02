The Dallas Stars picked up skilled winger Mats Zuccarello for their playoff push, while the New York Rangers added more futures to their war chest. We grade both general managers on the swap.

The deal:

Stars get: F Mats Zuccarello

Rangers get: 2019 second-round pick (becomes a first if the Stars win two playoff rounds and Zuccarello plays in 50 percent of Dallas' games) and 2020 third-round pick (becomes a first if Stars re-sign Zuccarello)

Stars: B+