Detroit Red Wings forward Gustav Nyquist waives his no-trade clause to join the offensive arsenal of the San Jose Sharks. We grade both GMs.

The deal:

Sharks get: F Gustav Nyquist

Red Wings get: Conditional second-round pick in 2019 (the lower of Florida's or San Jose's selections), conditional 2020 third-round pick (becomes San Jose's 2020 second-round pick if the Sharks reach 2019 Stanley Cup Final or re-signs Nyquist)

Sharks: A-