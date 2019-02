Subscribe to ESPN+ to get access to all premium articles, Fantasy tools, plus thousands of live sporting events and ESPN Originals for just $4.99/mo!

The Columbus Blue Jackets gave themselves another option in net by acquiring Keith Kinkaid , and paid a wildly low price to do so, sending a 2022 fifth-rounder back to the New Jersey Devils .

