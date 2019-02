The Winnipeg Jets make a big move for a second-line center for the second consecutive year, while the New York Rangers' rebuild gets a boost.

The deal:

Jets get: C Kevin Hayes

Rangers get: 2019 first-round pick, F Brendan Lemieux, conditional 2022 fourth-round pick (pick is traded if Jets win the 2019 Stanley Cup, otherwise no pick is traded)

Jets: A-minus