Wayne Simmonds is a little overwhelmed after being traded from the Flyers to the Predators, but he is excited to be going to Nashville. (1:15)

The Nashville Predators swooped in and won the Wayne Simmonds right ahead of the deadline, parting ways with 2018 deadline addition Ryan Hartman and a pick.

The deal:

Predators get: RW Wayne Simmonds

Flyers get: LW Ryan Hartman, 2020 fourth-round pick that becomes a third-rounder if Nashville wins a playoff series

Predators: B-plus