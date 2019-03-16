        <
        >
          Looking ahead for the New Jersey Devils: Taylor Hall's future takes center stage

          Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire
          1:00 AM ET
          • Emily KaplanESPN

          As each NHL team is eliminated from playoff contention -- either mathematically or by losing in the postseason -- we'll take a look at why its quest for the Stanley Cup fell short in 2018-19, along with three keys to its offseason, impact prospects for 2019-20 and a way-too-early prediction on what 2019-20 will hold.

