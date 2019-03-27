Looking ahead for the Anaheim Ducks: Time to let the kids play

As each NHL team is eliminated from playoff contention -- either mathematically or by losing in the postseason -- we'll take a look at why its quest for the Stanley Cup fell short in 2018-19, along with three keys to its offseason, impact prospects for 2019-20 and a way-too-early prediction on what 2019-20 will hold.

What went wrong

What went wrong? Randy Carlyle and general manager Bob Murray's loyalty to him.

Oh, and a few injuries. But mostly it was a coach whose system produced copious amounts of shot opportunities for his opponents -- and had Anaheim Ducks fans thanking the hockey gods for goalie John Gibson's heroic performances -- while producing little offense for anemic Anaheim.

The Ducks followed a 101-point season with a 21-26-9 record, after which Carlyle was dumped, Murray took over behind the bench himself and the Ducks' play turned around with the season already lost because Murray waited too long to turf his buddy.

But again: Injuries to everyone not named Adam Henrique or Josh Manson also helped derail the season (especially losing the talented Ondrej Kase for all but 30 games).