        <
        >
          Get ESPN+

          Looking ahead for the Anaheim Ducks: Time to let the kids play

          Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire
          1:00 AM ET
          • Greg Wyshynski
          • Chris Peters
            Close

            Chris Peters

            ESPN NHL
              Chris Peters is ESPN's NHL draft and prospects analyst. The Chicago native previously covered the NHL for CBSSports.com and founded the popular independent blog UnitedStatesofHockey.com where he covered the game at all levels since 2010.
            Follow on Twitter

          As each NHL team is eliminated from playoff contention -- either mathematically or by losing in the postseason -- we'll take a look at why its quest for the Stanley Cup fell short in 2018-19, along with three keys to its offseason, impact prospects for 2019-20 and a way-too-early prediction on what 2019-20 will hold.

          What went wrong

          What went wrong? Randy Carlyle and general manager Bob Murray's loyalty to him.

          Oh, and a few injuries. But mostly it was a coach whose system produced copious amounts of shot opportunities for his opponents -- and had Anaheim Ducks fans thanking the hockey gods for goalie John Gibson's heroic performances -- while producing little offense for anemic Anaheim.

          The Ducks followed a 101-point season with a 21-26-9 record, after which Carlyle was dumped, Murray took over behind the bench himself and the Ducks' play turned around with the season already lost because Murray waited too long to turf his buddy.

          But again: Injuries to everyone not named Adam Henrique or Josh Manson also helped derail the season (especially losing the talented Ondrej Kase for all but 30 games).

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices