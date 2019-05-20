        <
        >
          Get ESPN+

          NHL Prospect of the Year: Why Cale Makar is a franchise defenseman

          Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images
          11:00 AM ET
          • Chris PetersESPN staff writer
            Close
              Chris Peters is ESPN's NHL draft and prospects analyst. The Chicago native previously covered the NHL for CBSSports.com and founded the popular independent blog UnitedStatesofHockey.com where he covered the game at all levels since 2010.
            Follow on Twitter

          With the exception of those still playing in the AHL's Calder Cup Playoffs and CHL's Memorial Cup, the season is over for most NHL prospects. It's time to dole out some recognition to the prospects who had exceptional campaigns among their peers. This isn't necessarily to name the best prospect in the game or who has the best professional projection, but rather recognize the merits of this past season with an eye to what it means for the future.

          There were a lot of worthy candidates who earned runner-up status, but my "Prospect of the Year" is without a doubt Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices