NHL draft stock watch: Prospects trending up and down

If there's one thing that defines the 2019 NHL draft, it's the utter lack of consensus that exists after picks No. 1 and 2.

To that end, this class' risers and fallers are, for the most part, not rising or falling terribly far from where they started. These aren't drastic climbs or tumbles. Rather, these are players who have generated more buzz over the course of the season or players who started with plenty and tailed off.

Here's a look at draft prospects trending up and down coming out of the combine.

Note: Ages are all as of the 2019 NHL draft on June 21.

COMBINE MOVERS

At the NHL combine this past week, players had the chance to meet with teams and showcase their strength and athleticism in Buffalo. In the physical testing segment, top-rated goalie Spencer Knight and prep school defenseman Jayden Struble -- who finished first in five categories -- were among the standouts.

Another interesting note coming out of the measurements was that several players measured a quarter-inch to a half-inch taller. Among them was undersized scorer Cole Caufield, who measured at 5-foot-7.25 after coming in a hair under 5-foot-7 at the midterm.

In the interview stage, sources in the scouting community say defensemen Tobias Bjornfot and Moritz Seider impressed. Seider actually interviewed with all 31 teams and joked "maybe even Seattle soon too" while holding court with the media after physical testing Saturday.

TRENDING UP

Brayden Tracey, LW, Moose Jaw (WHL)

Age: 18 | Ht: 6-0 | Wt: 177 | Shot: L

Of the prospects in this draft class, Tracey probably had the most dramatic change from the start of the season. Tracey put up 81 points for the Moose Jaw Warriors, second-most among U18 players in the WHL, with a similar points-per-game rate to top-10 prospect Dylan Cozens. Tracey was named WHL Rookie of the Year for his efforts. He's an offensive standout, but he has some grit and edge to him as well.

