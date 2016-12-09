PALM BEACH, Fla. -- During a board of governors meeting Thursday, the NHL and its owners made no formal decision regarding participation in the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Commissioner Gary Bettman did suggest that owners are starting to feel Olympic fatigue and that the discussion Thursday regarding sending NHL players to Pyeongchang, South Korea, wasn't positive.

"I think it's fair to say there is some strong negative sentiment in the room," Bettman said. "There was no formal vote. Just the discussion. No decision was made by the board."

Bettman also clarified reports that he asked the NHL Players' Association to extend the collective bargaining agreement in return for Olympic participation. He said the offer was part of a larger discussion to provide clarity to hockey's international calendar, one he felt would be best served without the threat of a work stoppage, rather than a demand.

"We said, 'If you look at the calendar, get rid of the [CBA] re-openers and extend it by three years, you get two Olympics, two World Cups, two Ryder Cups,'" Bettman said. "Most importantly, it tells the world and our fans there's nine years of labor peace after this season, which we thought would be a good thing."

Bettman said it was his goal to bring something back to the owners to discuss during this week's meetings, with the expectation that they might be more willing to approve a larger international calendar rather than just one Olympic tournament if it came with labor peace.

"I was looking for something that might change some of the sentiment of our owners," Bettman said.

The commissioner declined to set a timeline on the Olympic decision but said it's getting close.

"We're running out of time," Bettman said.

The NHL also provided a range for next season's salary cap, which Bettman projected would either remain flat or increase by a couple million dollars.

After years of healthy growth, the NHL salary cap has stagnated in part because of a declining Canadian dollar. The cap is currently at $73 million, an increase of $1.6 million from last season.